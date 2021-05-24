There is no substitute for cutting emission: Sayed-Khaiyum

Ocean solutions without emission reduction solutions amount to blue washing.

This was highlighted by Minister responsible for climate change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the Blue Pacific Ocean high-level event at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Sayed-Khaiyum says protecting the ocean from the harmful impact of climate change is critical to the survival of coastal communities and the marine ecosystem.

“There is no substitute for cutting emissions. That’s why it is critically important that we keep 1.5 degrees alive in Glasgow. There will be no reef to manage in our region past 2 degrees of warming.”



[Source: Fijian Government]

The Minister adds that there is also no excuse for gaps in the climate financing pledge required to protect the vulnerable nations.

“All Pacific island nations are grappling with the impact of climate change but none as acutely as our brothers and sisters in the smallest and lowest-lying island nations. We must continue to band together to address the threat and find practical solutions.”



Fiji is committed to reducing domestic maritime shipping emissions by 40 percent by 2030 through the enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution submitted late last year.



