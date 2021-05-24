Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|45 new infections recorded|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |
Full Coverage

News

There is no substitute for cutting emission: Sayed-Khaiyum

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 7, 2021 12:57 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Ocean solutions without emission reduction solutions amount to blue washing.

This was highlighted by Minister responsible for climate change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the Blue Pacific Ocean high-level event at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Sayed-Khaiyum says protecting the ocean from the harmful impact of climate change is critical to the survival of coastal communities and the marine ecosystem.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is no substitute for cutting emissions. That’s why it is critically important that we keep 1.5 degrees alive in Glasgow. There will be no reef to manage in our region past 2 degrees of warming.”


[Source: Fijian Government]

The Minister adds that there is also no excuse for gaps in the climate financing pledge required to protect the vulnerable nations.

“All Pacific island nations are grappling with the impact of climate change but none as acutely as our brothers and sisters in the smallest and lowest-lying island nations. We must continue to band together to address the threat and find practical solutions.”


[Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji is committed to reducing domestic maritime shipping emissions by 40 percent by 2030 through the enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution submitted late last year.


[Source: Fijian Government]


[Source: Fijian Government]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.