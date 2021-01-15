There is a need to understand current drug trend

There is a need to understand the current drug trends among young Fijians.

Volatabu group Chief Executive Kalesi Volatabu says the phone calls they get for help are from young Fijians.

Volatabu says inhalants are common with youngsters.

“We tend to look at marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine. But when we look at the kids, the inhalants which are sniffing of glue and benzene which is shocking.”

Volatabu has urged parents to play their part and educate their children.

She adds that there is a dire need for parents to talk about drug and its consequences with their children.