There is a need for good leaders: FCEF

There is a need for team leaders and managers in companies to be equipped with good leadership qualities.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says during COVID-19 most businesses would be under pressure in terms of operation, but leaders must recognize the importance of maintaining skills to carry out work.

“All seven billion human beings in the world today are unique, there are no two people who are the same and therefore by equipping these leaders today in preparation for tomorrow, is equipping them with the necessary skills, knowledge”

Following the one-day leadership workshop that was held in Suva yesterday, Batiweti says each organization and business has the responsibility of making sure their leaders are equipped with necessary qualities.

The Leadership Workshop was held at Holiday Inn featuring 43 participants.