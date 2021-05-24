Home

There is a limit to adaptation: SPREP

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 16, 2021 12:30 pm

A report titled ‘Climate Change increases threats in South West Pacific’ launched at COP26 highlights real and potential risks associated with the changes occurring in ocean circulation, temperature, acidification and deoxygenation, as well as rising sea level.

The Small Island Developing States are increasingly vulnerable to these changes, as their incomes are highly linked to fisheries, aquaculture and tourism.

Inter-governmental organization, Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme, Climate Adaptation Adviser, Filomena Nelson says SIDS can’t just continue to adapt to this because there is a limit to adaptation.

Nelson says there is potential that our islands will disappear if developed countries are not committed to net-zero by 2050 or even earlier.

After intense negotiations at COP26 over 190 countries have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Nelson says the people are attached to their islands as it links them to their identity and heritage.

“How do we deal when our islands disappear? It’s not about just moving from my island to New Zealand for instance. The question is whether I will still be recognized as a Samoan and practice my culture and be recognized as a sovereign nation in that particular location that our people will move to.”

She expressed disappointment that no consensus was reached on the push for funding for Loss and Damage at COP26.

After resistance from the United States, the European Union and some other rich nations, the summit failed to secure the establishment of a dedicated new damages fund for vulnerable nations.

