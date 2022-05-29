There are no limitations, officers reminded

[Source: Supplied]

Thirty-five officers who have completed the one month Superintendent Qualifying Course were reminded there are no time limitations to one’s ability to learn.

Closing the course, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Itendra Nair highlighted that he is still learning new things daily.

DCP Nair says this mindset has assisted him throughout his policing career.

He adds a leader uses every opportunity to educate oneself and learn more not only about their chosen profession but issues that impact their work.



[Source: Supplied]

The Course DUX was awarded to Inspector Reshmi Singh based at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters and the first runner up was Inspector of Police Jekope Latu based at Police Headquarters.



The first runner up, Inspector of Police Jekope Latu. [Source: Supplied]

The second runner up went to IP Jonati Daucakacaka of the Fiji Police Academy and the best leadership award went to Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammed Harif of Police HQ.