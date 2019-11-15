There are no job losses at USP: VC

The University of the South Pacific Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia has today cleared the air on the reorganization of the University.

Professor Ahluwalia stresses there are no job losses at the institution and the reorganization will allow USP to retain jobs in this very difficult circumstance.

Apart from COVID-19, there are other factors that have led to the reorganization of USP.

“This reorganization has been necessitated by some factors principally around the timing of grants but also that’s to our operating grants and the COVID 19 and so while we can survive for a while what we do need is to think about the sustainability of this great regional institution we want to make sure this becomes one of the greatest university in the world”

However, with talks of a reorganization, Pal has assured there will be no job losses or pay cuts for their staff apart from their Executive Management who had already taken a 5 percent pay cut.

Executive Director Finance Kolinio Bolia says USP is targeting $15m in savings to be able to sustain the institution going forward.

“Finally the university is basically absorbing this through other forms of savings internally but we were not able to sustain this annually for every year going forward that’s why the reorganization is necessary at this point in time”

The USP Voice Chancellor hopes to put a proposal of the restructure of University before the Council by November.