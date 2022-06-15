There are indications of continuous growth: Dr Kumar

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture has plans in place to ensure exports continue alongside maintaining local consumption.

Permanent Secretary Doctor Vinesh Kumar says during the COVID-19 pandemic they had noted an increase in agricultural fresh and chilled product exports, which was attributed to the surplus.

The surplus was made from the seedlings program initiated by the Agriculture Ministry to help households during the lockdown.

Doctor Kumar says there are indications of the continuous growth of the agriculture sector.

“Before we were doing around $55m for fresh and chilled produce. During COVID we had seen in 2020 we were doing around $106m and when we reviewed the figure last year into this year is $121m. So there is phenomenal growth in this sector when it comes to the export of fresh and chilled products.”

The Minister of Agriculture previously stated that they intend to increase the value of fresh and chilled produce exports by half a billion dollars over the next ten years.

Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the Ministry is optimistic that this ten-year target will be achieved, considering the increasing number of Fijians who are engaged in the agriculture sector.