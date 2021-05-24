‘The Wreck’ opens in Wailoaloa Beach, Nadi

A new beach bar-themed attraction known as ‘The Wreck’ opened on Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi last night and it aims to support Fiji’s gradual return to normalcy.

This new venture is owned by Aquaris on the Beach and it has enabled the hotel to hire additional staff to handle the expected increase in business.

Managing Director Dale Hermanson says the idea was borne two years ago but plans were halted due to COVID-19.

“It was fairly substantial for us because we just come out of two years of COVID with very little occupancy at the hotel. We have put in a fairly substantial investment into this.”



‘The Wreck’ opened on Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi last night

Hermanson says the boat bar is housed under a traditional Fijian Bure which was built by local craftsmen and presents a new landmark on Wailoaloa beach.

“Just that it’s a great opportunity not only for locals but also for our overseas visitors when they come back. Now that they started coming back in December, we are seeing more and more people in our hotel. It’s good to offer them something like the boat bar. It’s just something different, something they can’t get back home and something they can’t get anywhere else in Fiji.”

The new venture that is known as “The Wreck” is a bar built around a 35-foot fibreglass boat that was recently completed after plans were halted for two years.