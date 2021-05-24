The world needs to respond faster

Climate change is not just our crisis, but the world’s crisis says, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News in Glasgow, Scotland stressed that global warming past 1.5 degrees means stronger storms, floods, bush fires and erratic weather that threatens lives around the world.

Bainimarama says while some world leaders are stepping up to make commitments, some, unfortunately, are fighting for coal and fossil fuels rather than their children’s future.

“The world is responding but not fast enough. I have been firm with every leader who has not aligned their climate commitment to what the science tells us is necessary.”

Bainimarama stresses that large developed nations caused this climate crisis and they need to solve it.

He adds Fiji is doing its bit, and other countries need to do theirs.

The Prime Minister says our Climate Change Act 2021 is the boldest piece of climate legislation in the world.