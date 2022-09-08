The US continues to explore trade opportunities for Fijians

[File Photo]

The U.S. Embassy in Fiji continues to explore and promote niche trade products in both countries.

Embassy’s Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, Rebecca Owen says Fiji benefits from the specialized production of high-quality products which are traded in lower quantities.

“Kava I know is a growing market in the United States, and high-quality boutique chocolates are also a growing market in the United States, I think we have also done some work with Tumeric, and some other niche products that are of such high quality here and that there is a market in the US”

She adds they also have a business guide on their website to help Fijian exporters connect with the United States business solutions partners who can assist in importing.