The security and stability of the nation is in danger: Naiqamu

Rising sea levels threaten every coastline and more powerful storms and floods threaten every continent.

These were the words of forest Minister Osea Naiqamu while speaking at the tree planting exercise at the Pacific Conference of Churches headquarters in Suva this morning.

Naiqamu says the security and stability of the nation are at risk and the time available to control this is running out.

The Minister believes climate change disproportionately affects the poorest and most vulnerable around the world, often those who have done the least to contribute to change in climate yet have already started to bear the brunt of its devastating effects – Fiji included.

He adds no nation, however big or small, wealthy or poor can escape the impact of climate change.

He says the Ministry of Forestry would like to see a partnership with faith-based organizations to better address the effects of climate change and the renewed respect for creation.