The role of Pacific youths in marine sustainability

[Photo: Supplied]

Every element of our existence is impacted by the ocean, says Fijian representative Broderick Mervyn at the recent Young Pacific Leaders Forum on Marine Sustainability at the East West Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The US State Department and Pacific Forum International funded the United States Young Pacific Leaders initiative, which aimed to create networks of young Pacific leaders.

Mervyn says as Pacific youths, it is their mandate to safeguard the future that will belong to our children and their children.

[Young Pacific Leaders Forum Fijian representative Broderick Mervyn. Photo: Supplied]

He adds that to transform “our ocean” into “their ocean,” youths must inspire a wave of change that reaches every coastline on the planet.

Mervyn also added that ocean-based initiatives and solutions can hasten the process of transforming our economy into one that is stronger, more sustainable, and more resilient.