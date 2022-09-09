The right of every Fijian to clean water is my personal commitment: PM

Waiwai Water Treatment Plant.

Good news for people living in Ba as the Waiwai Water Treatment Plant has been commissioned today worth $9.46 million.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the project was delayed due to the extreme difficulty of building during the global COVID-19 pandemic, however, now it will change lives.

Bainimarama says the previous Waiwai Water Treatment Plant was older than the nation it served, built over 60 years ago, it had a treatment capacity of 13 million litres per day.

He says this new station almost doubles that capacity to 20 million litres daily.

“We don’t need to read a report on sustainable development to understand the value of clean water and reliable sanitation in our lives. We all know that access to safe, potable water is critical for national development. We drink water, we use water to stay clean, grow crops, and transport goods, as we rely on water sources, like our rivers and reefs, for food.”

The Prime Minister highlighted the new water treatment plant can handle high turbidity levels, which means it can supply potable water even during storms and floods.

The plant also has a backup Genset granting Ba township, its communities, industries, and businesses a level of resilience and reliability never known until now.

Bainimarama says since 2009, they’ve allocated over 1.56 billion Dollars towards water and wastewater projects.

“The absence of proper sanitation means the prevalence of preventable diseases and tragically shorter and lower quality lives. The cleaner our water is and the less exposed to dirty water that we are, the healthier we can become. That simple truth is the moral and development imperative behind the investments in water and wastewater infrastructure we’ve delivered across the country.”

This new project will benefit over 46,000 Fijians, as well as the manufacturing industries and businesses in the Ba district.

Bainimarama also added that in this regard, the Water Authority of Fiji is also undertaking massive new development projects such as the Rewa River Water Supply Scheme to ensure the continuous supply of potable water for Fijians living in the Suva-Nausori corridor, the most populous region of the country.