The resilience of children must be a top priority

Healthy development in the early years provides the building blocks for educational achievement, economic productivity, and successful parenting of the next generation.

Pacific Islands Forum Chair and Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says children’s wellbeing must be central to the resilience and priorities.

Bainimarama has accepted the 15-member Pacific Regional Council’s invitation to serve as Pacific Champion for Early Childhood Development.

He adds that investing in children today will result in resilient communities in the future.

“What is one of the best ways a country can boost shared prosperity, promote inclusive economic growth, expand equitable opportunity and end extreme poverty? The answer now is obvious: invest in early childhood development.”

Bainimarama says a 15-member Pacific Regional Council for Early Childhood Development will ensure children are able to reach their full potential.

This Pacific-wide council will help to further develop national systems, services and programmes, which will ensure that all young children in the Pacific have the opportunity to reach their full potential, create a positive future for themselves, their nation and the region.