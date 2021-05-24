Home

New website for sugarcane growers

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 29, 2022 12:30 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The sugar industry is facing many challenges with the fluctuating prices of fuel, transportation, and fertilizers, among other materials, and these challenges are an opportunity to think of alternative farming methods.

This has been highlighted by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere while launching the Sugar Cane Growers Fund’s website and their newly renovated Board Room.

Ratu Wiliame says taking on this new approach will make a difference without compromising on the environment and society.

“The bottom line is the optimum use of the land. It should not be limited to sugar cane farming only, in order to achieve supplementary income and food security through dalo, cassava, rice, vegetables, and livestock farming.”

Ratu Wiliame says by having an inclusive and sustainable growth approach, with an ongoing focus on its corporate social responsibilities, the SCGF should be able to achieve much more success than it already has.

The President also highlighted that the revised 2021–2022 Fijian Budget allocates $500,000 to support sugar farmers who wish to convert sugarcane leases to agriculture leases or plant other crops.

