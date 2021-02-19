The President commends WAF

The President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote has commended the Water Authority of Fiji for introducing e-payments and e-services to improve service delivery.

Konrote says progressive online payment of bills has greatly enhanced and facilitated the prompt settlement of transactions to the satisfaction of the service provider and consumer alike.

He adds this is now the “Accepted Norm” in how business will be conducted.

Article continues after advertisement

The President says anticipating and managing customer expectations given service delivery capabilities today, requires a genuine concern and an honest desire to work hard and smart.

He adds one needs to be flexible enough to adjust accordingly to the rapid and ever-changing customer demands for an Organisation like the WAF to remain relevant and prosperous.