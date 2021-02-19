News
The President commends WAF
February 21, 2021 12:33 pm
The President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote at the 2020 Water Medal of Excellence Award at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva [Source: Fijian Government]
The President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote has commended the Water Authority of Fiji for introducing e-payments and e-services to improve service delivery.
Konrote says progressive online payment of bills has greatly enhanced and facilitated the prompt settlement of transactions to the satisfaction of the service provider and consumer alike.
He adds this is now the “Accepted Norm” in how business will be conducted.
The President says anticipating and managing customer expectations given service delivery capabilities today, requires a genuine concern and an honest desire to work hard and smart.
He adds one needs to be flexible enough to adjust accordingly to the rapid and ever-changing customer demands for an Organisation like the WAF to remain relevant and prosperous.