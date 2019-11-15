The Pacific needs to be more vocal: Koya

Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says this is an opportune time for the Pacific region to become more vocal and visible.

Koya highlighted this while speaking during a Special Virtual Forum on the upcoming selection of the World Trade Organisation Director-General.

Koya says the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all economies especially the Small Island Developing States.

He says never before have Pacific WTO Member states participated in scrutinizing the candidates for the WTO D-G position, saying the Pacific has more to contribute than just making numbers.

Koya adds that Director-General Roberto Azevêdo’s departure came at a critical time for the organization and the global trading system.

He highlighted the incoming Director-General may not be able to remove power politics from the WTO but they can change how debates and negotiations are structured, starting by giving voice, recognition, and equal platform to Small Island Developing States of the Pacific.