The Opposition is unappreciative: Usamate

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate says no matter how many good policies the government implements, the opposition will always be against them.

He says it will be shocking for Fijians to listen to the kind of drivel being said in parliament.

Usamate says the opposition never acknowledges the good work done by the government.

You are showing your true colours. It does not matter what sort of assistance the government gives to this country. You just want to rubbish whatever the government does.

Opposition MP Salote Radrodro labelled the 2021/2022 revised budget as the “election budget.”

“This government is so desperate now. I would urge the people that if the freebees and lollies reach them, accept them with a smile but don’t vote for this government.”

Usamate says that there is so much negativity from the opposition members who are desperately trying to undo the good that the government is doing.