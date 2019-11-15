The North will not be left behind says PM

The North will not be left behind and deserves equal levels of development and services says the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking in a video message at the end of his visit to Vanua Levu this morning, Bainimarama says the North is a special place with special people who deserve the same as fellow Fijians in other parts of the country.

Bainimarama was in Vanua Levu from Tuesday where he commissioned hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of new development.

He also held various talanoa sessions in Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata.

The Prime Minister says the best part of the week for him was spending time listening, learning and sharing more than a laugh with Fijian families across the North.

Bainimarama returns to Viti Levu today.