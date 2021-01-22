The move to renewable energy tops IRENA meeting agenda

The transition from fossil-based energy to renewable energy is one of the major topics of discussions of the International Renewable Agency virtual meeting.

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate who led the Fijian delegation says the meeting was crucial for Fiji as it continues to work to meet the energy targets in place as part of the National Development Plan.

Usamate says the meeting also allows then to discuss the challenges they face, and the programmes in place to help meet their targets.

“There were a lot of discussions on National Energy Planning and implementing for fostering energy transition, transiting away from fossil phase-based fuel to renewable energy, this is something that takes time. Some countries might move out from coal to natural gas and then total renewable energy. So the same this for us for Fiji, we want to move out of diesel fuel and more into hydro and biofuel and so forth.”

Usamate says moving to renewable energy will need financial support and the expertise as the costs are high.

The Ministry as part of its National Development Plans works to move Fiji to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2036.