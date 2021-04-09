The law does not discriminate against Fijians

The law does not discriminate against ordinary citizens and civil servants who are illegally participating or running pyramid schemes.

Acting Minister for Civil Service, Faiyaz Koya says civil servants involved in this illegal act are violating their code of ethics.

Koya adds those caught will be charged.

“First and foremost, it’s unlawful for anybody and what happens to a particular person if they are found doing it is they get charged and it doesn’t matter whether you are a civil servant or an ordinary citizen.”

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is currently investigating some of the pyramid schemes operating locally including some that are organized by some civil servants.

The Commission says they are aware of the 500 schemes in operation involving more than 30,000 Fijians.