The IPCC calls for immediate climate action

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that in 2010–2019, average annual global greenhouse gas emissions were at their highest levels in human history.

Scientists in the latest IPCC report released yesterday stated that the rate of growth has slowed since.

According to the report, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is out of reach unless immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors are implemented.

There is increasing evidence of climate action. Since 2010, there have been sustained decreases of up to 85% in the cost of solar, wind, and batteries. An increasing range of policies and laws have enhanced energy efficiency, reduced rates of deforestation, and accelerated the deployment of renewable energy.

IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee says the world is at a crossroad and the decisions made now can secure a livable future adding that people have the tools and know-how required to limit warming.

The Summary for Policymakers of the IPCC Working Group III report, Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change, was approved on April 4, 2022, by 195 member governments of the IPCC, through a virtual approval session that started on March 21. It is the third instalment of the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6), which will be completed this year.

Lee says limiting global warming will require major transitions in the energy sector. This will involve a substantial reduction in fossil fuel use, widespread electrification, improved energy efficiency, and the use of alternative fuels (such as hydrogen).

IPCC Working Group III Co-Chair Priyadarshi Shukla says accelerated and equitable climate action in mitigating and adapting to climate change impacts is critical to sustainable development.

Some response options can absorb and store carbon and, at the same time, help communities limit the impacts associated with climate change. For example, in cities, networks of parks and open spaces, wetlands, and urban agriculture can reduce flood risk and heat island effects.

Mitigation in the industry can reduce environmental impacts and increase employment and business opportunities. Electrification with renewables and shifts in public transport can enhance health, employment, and equity.