News

The government continues to assist affected families

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 4, 2021 6:10 am

The Government has funded $161m so far through the Fiji National Provident Fund to assist COVID-affected individuals.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says a lot of people receiving funds from FNPF are being assisted by the government as they do not have any more funds in their general accounts.

The Minister was responding to Opposition MP Adi Litia Qionibaravi on the Government’s plan to assist affected families who are ineligible for social welfare payments of FNPF assistance.

“Of course we have the food rations that were given to those people who were under strict 24-hour curfew for about four days in the Suva area. And of course, we had the $90 where 118,000 households were assisted about $10.6m have been disbursed through that. And as mentioned, we already have about 242,000 applicants for the $50 and of course they will get more.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says families in restricted areas are receiving some form of assistance as well.

