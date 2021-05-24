The Fiji Times HQ shuts down for decontamination

The Fiji Times had to shut down yesterday afternoon for decontamination after a staff who was on days off tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to its’ readers, The Fiji Times says as a precautionary measure, all necessary mitigation processes were followed immediately to minimise any further risk to other staff.

It says as part of COVID-safe protocols, staff have been working in bubbles, and some have been working from home.

The Newspaper says all the necessary support has been provided to the infected staff member and they will continue to monitor their staff’s wellbeing and that of his family.