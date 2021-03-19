The Fiji Times accepts error in reporting

The Fiji Times has today accepted an error in their reporting on the Electoral Amendment Bill.

This comes as the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says headlines and stories in The Fiji Times today were incorrect and misleading.

The Fiji Times Editor in Chief, Fred Wesley says they accept that there was an error in our reporting on the Electoral Amendment Bill where they suggested that the Supervisor of Elections had the power to jail and fine persons undermining public confidence in the Fijian Elections Office’s functions.

Wesley clarified that the power to jail and fine is in the Court and the error arose during their editing process and will be corrected.

However, with respect to the Wailotua Polling Centre allegations by Biu Solia, Wesley says The Fiji Times is reporting on submissions made to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law, and Human Rights.

He stresses that the newspaper reports proceedings of the Committee as they occur adding that if the Supervisor of Elections wishes to respond to those reports, he is free to do so – as he did today.

A person has been reported to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption for impersonating an election official.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has reported one Biu Solia, who claimed to have been an election official in the 2018 General Election and made various allegations in relation to polling, results, and counting.