The fight against corruption severely politicized: Aslam

A pivotal issue the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has faced this year is that the fight against corruption has been severely politicized.

FICAC Commissioner, Rashmi Aslam highlighted this at the International Anti-Corruption Day celebration yesterday.

Aslam says political propaganda to ‘phase out’ or ‘dismantle’ FICAC is a delusional fallacy.

“On behalf of the Commission and its Officers, it is my statutory duty to debunk this fallacy. On the other hand, those who breed this propaganda demonstrate their own ignorance and the shallowest understanding on the complexity of combatting corruption. It’s nothing new to FICAC as we continue to debunk such shallow thinking time and again.”

He says there is no rapid response or ‘100-day solution’ to fight corruption.

Aslam says the fight against corruption requires a consolidated effort.

“Investigation or prosecution is only the reactive aspect of combating corruption. That alone does not work. In order to eradicate corruption, the root cause of specific corrupt activity must be identified and then implement the necessary methodology to eliminate the root cause. This requires a consolidated effort through reactive and proactive measures. That is why the anti-corruption scholars call it ‘a multi-dimensional response.”

The Commissioner says FICAC is well equipped with relevant expertise in all avenues of fighting corruption, and they have done this successfully for the last 15 years to bring Fiji within the least 45 corrupt countries in the world.