The Electoral Commission meets with political parties

The Electoral Commission has been conducting regular meetings and sessions with political parties to upskill and build their capacity since the beginning of the year.

Chairperson Mukesh Nand says the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, will be providing political parties with first-hand direct information on the actual processes involved in the various steps leading up to the election.

Nand says political parties must also realize that operational plans of the Fijian Elections Office are tentative in nature and can be affected by various factors once the election date is announced.

He adds that the dates are for information purposes, for planning and preoperational purposes, and parties must understand that things are subject to change.

The 2022 General Election can take place at any time between July 9th this year and January 9th 2023.