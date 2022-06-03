The Commonwealth reaffirms support for Fiji and the region

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland (from left), and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [Source: Fijian Govenrment]

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, has reaffirmed the Commonwealth’s commitment to supporting Fiji and the region, in accelerating actions on shared aspirations, mainly in climate and oceans, and economic recovery from the pandemic.

This was conveyed during a phone call yesterday, between Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the Commonwealth Secretary-General.

The phone call was in appreciation of Fiji and the Commonwealth’s ongoing partnership and cooperation in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting scheduled this month from June 20–25, in Kigali-Rwanda.

Article continues after advertisement

The discussion reinforced the Commonwealth and Fiji’s strengthened cooperation in the post-pandemic era and in collectively building back better from global challenges.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the Commonwealth’s support for Fiji and the region, particularly in the areas of trade and economic recovery, health and vaccine equity, climate change and connectivity.

In his capacity as the chair of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), the Prime Minister took the opportunity to inform the Secretary-General on the upcoming plans of the Forum, particularly the PIF Leaders meeting scheduled for next month in Suva.

The Prime Minister is optimistic that with the support of the Commonwealth family, the Pacific region will be able to address the common challenges and build back better and sustainably.