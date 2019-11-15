The Champion of the Earth award is for all Fijians - PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has dedicated the 2020 Champion of the Earth for Policy Leadership to every Fijian and Pacific Islander.

The award is the UN’s highest environmental honour.

Its purpose is to recognize the contribution of outstanding leaders from government, civil society and the private sector whose actions have had a positive impact on the environment.

While receiving his award in Nadi today, the Prime Minister says over the past few years starting with Fiji’s Presidency of COP23, they have been among the world’s most vocal proponents for climate action.

Bainimarama says you my fellow Fijians have been agents of progress.

According to Bainimarama through COP and many other engagements the UN hosts in its calendar, Fiji has been granted a platform where we stood on equal footing or even with greater prominence.

He says Fiji may be a Small Island State, but because of the UN, we certainly haven’t felt small when it comes to advocating for the future of our planet.

Bainimarama also says that the award is not for something we have already achieved.

He says five years after the Paris Agreement was signed, our eyes are set firmly on 2050.

Bainimarama says that if this were a 90 minute rugby match, we would still be in the first 12 minutes of the game.

The Prime Minister has also called all Fijians to continue to carry the torch of climate advocacy.