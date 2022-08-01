The categorized approach needed for WASH assistance

This year the Fiji Council of Social Services and UNICEF surveyed 3000 households in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu on their WASH requirements.

The voluntary survey sought information on isolated or cyclone-affected vulnerable families residing in peri-urban, rural, and informal areas with access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Council Executive Director Vani Catanisiga says the WASH kits and other necessities differ for informal households, due to their various circumstances and living conditions.

“Probably going to going to propose to the wash clusters to formulate responses for each of the categories needs so, for example, a community that doesn’t have pipes, water will have different needs from the one that has piped water, but there is intermittence supply”

Catanisiga adds this will assist them to standardize and improve their responses.

The Council also noted the need for greater health awareness and education, particularly in informal areas.

The draft report is compiled and will be given to UNICEF and the Ministry of Health before it is been finalized.