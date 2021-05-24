The canoe is sinking says PM Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told world leaders at COP 26 that Fiji and the Pacific’s canoe is sinking due to climate change.

During a round table discussion upon the invite of United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Bainimarama told the developed nations to, “Pick up your buckets ad start bailing, now, before it’s too late.”

With powerful leaders such as US President Joe Biden, India’s Narendra Modi, Johnson, and Canada’s Justin Trudeau present in Scotland, Bainimarama took time out to reiterate his plea for more to be done.

He says wealthy nations are spending trillions on defense partnerships and on weapons that can level entire communities, telling the world that billions instead can be spent on adaptation.

The Prime Minister says while billions have been committed by superpowers, Small Island Developing Nations have only accessed a mere two percent of the available finance, which has been mostly through loans.

His words gathered attention as Bainimarama added that island nations such as Fiji have struggled through no fault of theirs, while the big payers continue to neglect.