The activism campaign is a reminder for a change: Akbar

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Women and Children Rosy Akbar says the 16 Days of Activism campaign against gender-based violence, acts as a reminder to draw attention to the scope of gender-based violence globally.

She adds that in our country, as well as the measures and efforts required to prevent it before it starts.

Akbar says it is the time to both celebrate and take pride in our collective achievements and ask what more is needed to truly eliminate Violence Against all Women and Girls.

She also honoured the victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

Akbar also reminded those survivors who wish to share their stories, access services, seek help, and not endure feelings of shame, embarrassment, and trauma.

Akbar also highlights that it is saddening to see that two of every three women in Fiji have experienced physical or sexual violence from an intimate male partner in their lifetime.

She also states that one in five women has experienced sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Minister adds global evidence confirms that we can collectively prevent violence against all women and girls.

She adds collective efforts, leadership, and commitment is needed to advance the goal of gender equality.

The campaign started on the 25th of November.