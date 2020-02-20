Test result for nine-year-old to arrive tomorrow

The Health Minister says the test result of the nine-year-old boy who is currently under isolation at the CWM hospital will arrive tomorrow.

Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they were expecting the result to arrive today, however due to certain circumstances it has been delayed.

The boy and his family who are Fijian nationals travelled from Bangladesh and transited through Singapore en-route for Fiji.

The Minister says the boy was admitted at the CWM hospital on Tuesday as he began to have a fever, however the symptoms are not that of COVID-19.

In a separate case, the Health Ministry has also sent laboratory test samples of a 37-year-old woman who is currently isolated at the Labasa hospital.

The woman had travelled from Narita in Japan last Saturday.

The Ministry says she has respiratory symptoms and is being tested for influenza at the Fiji Centre for Disease Control.

The Ministry maintains that there’s no case of COVID-19 in the country.