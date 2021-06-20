Test positivity rate remains above WHO threshold

The Health Ministry’s testing numbers have remained at a high level with test positivity recorded at 6.8 percent today.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says all information and evidence gathered indicate that there is widespread community transmission in the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment zone.

This also means the outbreak is not confined to specific areas and Fijians are urged to take heed of precautionary measures to prevent themselves from getting infected.

He adds the 7-day average of new cases per day has increased to 220 cases per day.

There are clusters of active cases in Naitasiri and one cluster in Korovou and there continue to be cases reported in Nadi, particularly in the Nawajikuma, Nawakalevu and Tramline containment area.