Terrifying hailstorm near Kasavu

A terrifying hailstorm was experienced near Kasavu in Naitasiri this afternoon.

Unaisi Raiyawa told FBCNews they were in a bus travelling towards Kasavu from Nakini Village when balls of ice started falling from the sky.

According to Raiyawa, the hail balls were large and entered the bus they were riding in.

She says passengers feared for their safety, and some were even crying because of this experience.

She claims that not far away, there was only rain.