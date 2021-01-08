Tents are not comfortable learning spaces: Akbar

The Lekutu Secondary School in Bua is one of the schools which has not been able to get repaired.

This is after it sustained severe damage during Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says several schools in the Northern Division are ready to open next Monday, however, they are working on the remaining schools.

Akbar tents are not comfortable learning spaces but there is not enough options available.

“A number of school buildings have been devastated by TC Yasa and they are not in the position to be fixed very quickly. Any fix that we want to do to the building, we want to make sure that the structure is strong enough to hold the children. We do not want to just quickly fix the building but the strength of the building is not there.”

Akbar says they have three days to go and the RFMF, Australian Defense Forces and the school managements of damaged schools are doing temporary and permanent repairs of the buildings.