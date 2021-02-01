Tension still high in Nabua following brawl

People living in Sukanaivalu Road, Nabua have raised serious concerns following a brawl yesterday that took 50 Police officers to control.

With tensions still high in the area, several families who wish to remain anonymous have told FBC News that they live in constant fear.

One resident who has lived in the area for over 10 years says there have been fights breaking out from time to time and this has become a norm.

FBC News has been told that a number of these brawls or minor scuffles are instigated by people who live outside Nabua.

However, the fight yesterday was the biggest and most dangerous act of violence they have ever seen.

About 20 youth from upper Mead Road and those from Nabua Village along Sukanaivalu Road were involved in the brawl. Some were armed with cane knives.

Two people remain hospitalized while police investigations continue.

Those in Sukanaivalu Road say over the years, initiatives within the Nabua community has helped keep their youth out of trouble.

This includes, religious programmes, sporting activities and a good number of youth securing employment abroad through the Seasonal Workers Scheme.

Residents say the incident yesterday has shocked the community and they are now trying to find out what caused the brawl so that they can resolve the issue.

Police presence in the area has been increased to prevent any further violence.