Tension high following resignation of pastors

There is tension in the Christian Mission Fellowship International after a number of senior pastors decided to leave the church.

Founder, Pastor Suliasi Kurulo had said these pastors chose not to get vaccinated and voluntarily resigned from the church.

It’s now understood that some of these pastors are already setting up new denominations.

When contacted this morning former pastor of CMFI Josaia Tokea said does not wish to comment on any development saying there are some tensions.

It’s believed Tokea who served as the head of the Lautoka Division has set up a new congregation named “Under God Harvest”.

Tokea declined to confirm if the new proposed denomination will be registered.

In Fiji for a faith-based organization to be legal, it needs to be registered with the Office of the Registrar of Titles.

Questions have been sent to the CMFI as there are other allegations concerning this breakout.