Tenants referred to PRB solicitors for eviction

The Public Rental Board tenants involved in the stabbing incident earlier this year had been issued eviction notices.

PRB Acting General Manager, Patrick Veu says some of the tenants who refused to vacate the flats have been referred to PRB solicitors for eviction through the High Court.

Veu says there are only a few tenants who are disregarding the Tenancy Agreement which is painting a bad image of PRB Mead road estate.

The PRB will continue to educate tenants to respect the law and deal with them in line with the Tenancy Agreement.

He adds they will evict those who are in breach.

Meanwhile, the two men involved in the stabbing rampage at Mead Road in January this year have been handed a partially suspended sentence.