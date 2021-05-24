Home

News

Tenancy complaints remains a rising concern

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
February 19, 2022 4:04 pm
Seema Shandil

The Consumer Council of Fiji has received 84 complaints pertaining to landlord and tenancy issues this year.

This has been recorded since January into the first week of this month.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says landlord and tenancy complaints are in the top five categories of issues received so far this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Shandil adds that despite numerous advocacies and awareness, they continue to receive complaints.

“The nature of complaints received include non-refund of bond, absence of tenancy agreement, poor home conditions, charging interest on areas”.

The Council is urging tenants to take pictures of the place before moving in and out to avoid paying unnecessary costs.

