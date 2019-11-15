Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Ten people arrested for breaching curfew

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
November 11, 2020 12:30 pm
Ten people were arrested for breaching curfew over the last two hours. [File Photo]

Ten people were arrested for breaching curfew over the last two days.

Acting Police Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says between 11pm Monday to 4am Tuesday, seven cases were recorded.

The Southern Division recorded six cases while the Western Division recorded one case.

Article continues after advertisement

A 22-year-old man was arrested drunk in the Namaka area.

Four juveniles were arrested along Mead Road after erecting an illegal road block, while another juvenile was arrested drunk in Tovata.

From 11 last night to 4am today, three cases were recorded.

The Southern Division recorded two cases whereas the Western Division recorded one.

A man in his 40s was arrested drunk in Tavua while two men were arrested in Valelevu and Nasinu as they were driving around without any valid reasons.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.