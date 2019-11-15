Ten people arrested for breaching curfew

Ten people were arrested for breaching curfew over the last two days.

Acting Police Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says between 11pm Monday to 4am Tuesday, seven cases were recorded.

The Southern Division recorded six cases while the Western Division recorded one case.

A 22-year-old man was arrested drunk in the Namaka area.

Four juveniles were arrested along Mead Road after erecting an illegal road block, while another juvenile was arrested drunk in Tovata.

From 11 last night to 4am today, three cases were recorded.

The Southern Division recorded two cases whereas the Western Division recorded one.

A man in his 40s was arrested drunk in Tavua while two men were arrested in Valelevu and Nasinu as they were driving around without any valid reasons.