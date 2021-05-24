Home

Ten officers suspended, not keeping rogue officer

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 7, 2022 6:00 am
Police Officers. [File Photo]

The 10 police officers who were charged last month by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions with serious crimes have been suspended.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says these officers were investigated for the separate offences they allegedly committed.

Brigadier-General Qiliho says they then referred the investigation file to the DPP to sanction charges.

The officers were charged with dangerous driving and drink and driving, disorderly conduct at a police station, drunk and disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, failure to comply with orders, receiving a bribe, assault and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Brigadier General Qiliho says the force will remain transparent and anyone within the institution who is found to be on the wrong side of the law will be taken to task.

The Police Commissioner has sounded the alarm for every officer to be law-abiding or face the consequences.

“We won’t condone officers breaking the law. I’ve said it before we won’t have rogue officers within and we are dealing with that issue.”

The Police Commissioner says the Force will refer any case against any officer to the DPP for sanctioning of charges.

However, they will have its own investigation to see if their conduct is worth keeping them or not.

He says at times, these officers are often removed from the force even before they appear in court.

