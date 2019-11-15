Ten juveniles and five police officers charged for serious crimes

Ten juveniles and five police officers were among the 49 people charged for serious crimes last month.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirms the juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences.

One of the juveniles was also charged with escaping from lawful custody and giving a false name

A 23-year-old and a 38-year-old police officer were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

They allegedly assaulted their wives.

A 36-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving causing grievous harm to a 12-year-old boy who was crossing the road while a 40-year-old police officer was charged with careless driving.

A 39-year-old police officer was charged with the unlawful use of illicit drugs. Cannabis sativa was detected in his body following a test.

There were 49 people charged with a total of 53 counts of separate incidents in September.

The offences were murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, aggravated robbery, theft unlawful possession of illicit drugs and other charges.

There were 35 victims of the 53 counts of separate incidents.

There were seven incidents where the accused and the victims were related to one another.

A 53-year-old man was charged with the murder and attempted murder of his 49-year-old de facto partner and her 14-year-old daughter.

A 34-year-old woman was charged with the murder of her newborn baby, however, this matter was withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

A 44-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 37-year-old woman.

The accused was also charged with one count of arson for allegedly setting her business on fire after strangling her to death.

Four men were charged with the attempted murder and criminal intimidation of a 19-year old man, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

A 27-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of his 28-year-old de facto partner while in another incident, a 26-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of a 20-year-old man.

There was one incident where a 31-year-old man was charged with the manslaughter of a 49- year-old man.

The accused allegedly hit the victim causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement which resulted in his death.

A 35-year-old village headman was charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm to his 19-year-old nephew.

The accused allegedly hit the victim with a PVC pipe A 34-year-old man was charged with an act with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm to his 39-year-old wife.

The accused allegedly punched and kicked his wife’s head against a wall.

Cash and assorted items ranging from $25 to $37,199 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences which consisted of home invasions, office and shop burglaries, and daylight and night street robberies.

A 37-year-old and a 42-year-old man were charged with the unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

They allegedly had 2.3 kilograms and 0.7 grams of cannabis sativa in their possession.