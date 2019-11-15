Ten arrested for breaching curfew

The Police Force made ten arrests for breach of curfew restrictions last night.

The Southern Division recorded five cases where all those arrested were found drunk including two people who were traveling in a vehicle without any driving license.

The Eastern Division recorded two cases where both men in their 30’s were returning from drinking grog in Davuilevu.

In the Northern Division, a 30-year-old farmer from Somosomo, Taveuni was found drunk.

There were two arrests in the West, two men in their 20’s were arrested in Lautoka while returning from drinking kava.