Temporary road closure from Monday

Temporary road closure along the King’s Road will begin from Monday to Friday next week.
This as the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia His Excellency General David Hurley and his wife will be visiting Fiji.
The Fiji Police Force advises that the closure will also be facilitated around Suva City, Nausori Town and Walu Bay and the same will be done in Labasa on Thursday.
Traffic officers will be on the ground to redirect traffic from Monday to Friday.
