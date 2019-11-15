Temporary Jetty to be developed in Vatuyalewa, Buca Bay

The Natuvu Jetty in Buca Bay – the main port for those travelling to and from Taveuni to Vanua Levu has been closed down for about two months now.

Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima says the jetty has been closed down by the property owner The Mission at Natuvu Creek.

Speaking at a talanoa session in Savusavu, Rainima says they are now developing a new site at Vatuyalewa, near Vunikura as a temporary jetty for ferries coming in from Taveuni.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate who visited the site yesterday (Thursday) says if it is decided that Natuvu Jetty will close for good, then a considerable amount of work will need to be done at the Vatuyalewa site.

“If it does become developed, it’s going to take some time. The measures the Commissioner is taking now are just temporary measures just to make sure that we have people coming and going. If we are to develop a larger road structure and a jetty, it’s going to cost us millions of dollars. Those sorts of developments by nature, will take time.”

The property owners of Natuvu Jetty cited continuous littering and property damage by those who access the jetty daily for travel to and from Taveuni.