Temo to deliver ruling on former AGs bail review

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum [file photo]

Cheif Justice Salesi Temo will deliver a ruling on the 14th of this month in relation to Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum’s bail application for overseas travel.

Khaiyum is seeking the courts approval to travel overseas for urgent medical treatment.

The former AG’s counsel informed that he needs urgent medical attention after suffering an ischemic heart disease.

Article continues after advertisement

More to follow

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.