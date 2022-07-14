Telstra can assist in e-ticketing

[File Photo]

The presence of an international telecommunications giant such as Telstra in Fiji will assist in government’s plans of expanding its e-ticketing services.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the comments this afternoon at the official announcement ceremony of Telstra taking over the Digicel Pacific operations.

Digicel’s Pacific operations have been officially acquired by Telstra, in a deal believed to be around $3.3 billion.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the need is to have the utmost top level of technological advancement.

“We believe a lot of more competition is critically important, we’d like to expand the e-ticketing not only to omnibuses but also to min buses and ships and taxis etc. But we need that level of technological advancement, and we look to those types of investments, I think will be beneficial to all parties.”

Digicel Pacific will continue to operate as a standalone arm of Telstra with all local staff retained.