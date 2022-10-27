TELS students repayment on track

Momina Begg [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has received $259 million as repayments from students under the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme.

While making submissions to the Public Accounts Committee regarding FRCS Annual Report for 2019-2020, Director Taxation Momina Begg says the total payout to TELS students amounts to $534 million.

Begg says students will only begin repayments once they have secured a job.

Article continues after advertisement

“As soon as they get a job, they usually come and do the time to apply arrangements or a deduction is made from the employers, they do have options if they want to do their payments themselves or they want their employer.”

Begg says they also have an accelerated repayment incentive which most TELS students are taking advantage of.

The incentive includes the waiving of 50 percent loan if they are able to pay their total loan in two years.

Most students making loan repayments prefer employer deductions.