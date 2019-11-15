Telehealth equipment to improve mental health care services

There might be an increase in mental health issues post-COVID-19.

This was highlighted by the Dean of College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Science at Fiji National University, Dr William May while handing over telehealth equipment to the Saint Giles hospital yesterday.

Dr May highlighted that the $10,000 worth of equipment will make great improvements in the mental health care services.

Article continues after advertisement

“Obviously we applied for the grant and we thought of this innovative service through the College of medicine, nursing and health science at Fiji National University to explore how we can deliver post-COVID and ensure that mental health services continue to be offered where it’s needed the most.”

He adds the equipment will enable the workforce to address mental health issues from where ever they work.

Medical Superintendent at St Giles Hospital Dr Kiran Gaikwad says they will be making some changes in terms of treating patients during this pandemic.

“So digitalization is basically to avoid patients coming to the hospital if they can be treated at their community. Even the mental health law says the patients should be treated in their community so digitization will help us to achieve this target.”

Dr Gaikwad says the equipment will enable them to upgrade the skills of their staff.